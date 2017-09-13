WhatsApp Testing A New “Unsend Message” Feature

According to recent reports, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature for essentially “unsending” messages. The addition to the messaging service reportedly goes by the name “Delete for everyone” and will allow users to do just that – retract an already sent message before the recipient of it has had the chance to read it.

Now, the overall concept of the feature will work the same way for users on both iOS and Android devices and is said to work on all types of messages, be it GIFs, images or regular text-based ones. Nonetheless, there could be a few differences between the mobile platforms. When it comes to Android users, reports state that whenever a message is retracted, the notification on the recipient’s device will be updated. Instead of showing the original message or a small portion of it, it will be replaced with the words “This message has been deleted,” though it’s understood that when the chat is open there will be no trace of the message at all. Regarding iOS users, it appears their version could differ in terms of how the notifications are handled. Instead of the notification being updated to let the recipient know that the message has been deleted, it appears it could simply disappear and leave no trace of the message ever existing. It’s currently unknown if there will be a time limit on how long the user will have between sending the message and recalling it, or if the option will be available until the message has been read by the recipient.

It’s said that WhatsApp is already supporting the feature on the server side of things and allows messages to be successfully recalled, but the functionality has yet to be rolled out to users. The feature will reportedly be available soon and its addition is set to compliment many other recent changes such as picture-in-picture video calling, text-only status posts and verified business accounts. WhatsApp has recently been hard at work devising new ways to monetize its offerings and is expected to debut additional features for its communications service in the near future.