Weekly Poll: Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Or Pixel 2 XL?

The end of the year is near, coming up in just a few short months, and with it has come a collection of new smartphones to tempt you. This includes Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 which officially launched in retail stores today, the LG V30 which was officially announced at IFA in early September and is on its way to market soon, and the Pixel 2 XL which has yet to receive a formal announcement and has yet to launch, but has more or less been confirmed for an announcement on October 4th, which means it will be here soon enough.

Each phone has its own strengths and weaknesses, though it might be hard to tell what the weaknesses or strengths are for the Pixel 2 XL as there are no confirmed details about it yet. That said, there are enough rumors to go off of that could help people decide which might be the best phone for them. There are also a few similarities that make each phone potentially targeting the same consumer – those looking for a device with a big screen and a big screen-to-body ratio, as the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 both come with a nearly bezel-free display, and the Pixel 2 XL is rumored to be manufactured by LG and take after the V30 and G6 in terms of display design, which means anyone interested in this type of display could consider all three phones as a potential upgrade.

There are some differences too. While the Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30 will both offer a dual rear camera module, the Pixel 2 XL will not, at least according to all of the rumors and leaks showing the phone design. All three phones will however have water resistance (again, according to the most recent leaks for the Pixel 2 XL). While the Galaxy Note 8 has the S Pen and all its functionality, the Pixel 2 XL will come with Oreo right out of the box, something which neither of the other phone are offering, and LG will be offering some pretty compelling video capabilities with the V30. All three phones will come with the Snapdragon 835 processor, so each will undoubtedly be able to handle heavy use with multi-tasking and high-quality mobile games without an issue, though the Galaxy Note 8 is the only phone out of the three that comes with more than 4GB of RAM, as it comes with 6GB. While all will likely be very popular with their respective crowds, which one would you pick?