Weekly Poll: Which New Google Hardware Has You Most Excited?

Google’s latest event is taking place on October 4th and that’s just next Wednesday, which means that in just five days, you’ll get to officially see the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, as well as a handful of other Google products that have been rumored to make an appearance at the event alongside the two new phones. These range from a new smart speaker to a new laptop device, and all of it should sound pretty compelling. Naturally, not everyone is going to be excited about the same stuff, or at the least, not the most excited for the same stuff.

For some, Google’s second gen. Pixel phones are going to be the best part of the event, and that’s understandable as the two phones will come with some marked improvements over the original models, like the Active Edge on the Pixel 2, or the large and almost bezel-free screen on the Pixel 2 XL. For others, though, the phones might be an after thought. Some users might be more excited about the second gen. Daydream View headset that Google is expected to reveal, with its slick new design (though it’s not too different from the original model), new colors, and hopefully new features with that slightly higher rumored price tag of $99.

There’s also the new smart speaker – the Google Home Mini. If you’re particularly interested in smart home products and have thought about getting a Google Home, then this might be the most exciting device for you personally, as the device will likely do all of the stuff that the standard Google Home will do, potentially with just less powerful speakers, and all for a cost of $50 which is about $80 cheaper than Google Home’s price. This also comes in three colors, whereas the original Google Home came in one color, but had optional bases in different colors and materials that could be swapped out. Of course there’s also the Pixelbook, Google’s new and upcoming laptop device that comes with an ultra portable size and has an optional stylus pen that you can pick up for it. There’s not a whole lot of detail on the Pixelbook yet, but it will reportedly come with a hefty price of at least $1,299. There could potentially be more products too, but these are the ones that are most certainly going to be announced. Which are you most excited for?