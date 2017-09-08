Weekly Poll: What IFA Announcements Are You Most Excited About?

IFA 2017 is over, and that means now it’s time to wait for all of the new and exciting tech that was announced during the conference. There are plenty of devices to look forward to, some more exciting than others like the Galaxy Note 8. Though it’s worth keeping in mind that while the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be the most exciting thing for some people, others may find some of the hardware announced by different brands more appealing. Case in point, there was lots of things shown off and all of it seems like it might be cool to check out.

Aside from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 which is the company’s latest flagship device, there were also three new werables from Samsung that showed up during its press conference – the Gear Sport, the Gear Fit2 Pro, and the Gear IconX 2018, its second generation truly wireless earbuds. Of course it’s not all about Samsung. LG is another big-name brand and it officially announced the LG V30, which comes with a big, nearly bezel-free display as well as new and exciting features. Sony announced new phones during IFA too, including the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact.

The big-name brand announcements for smartphones don’t stop there either, as Motorola also announced the Moto X4, which had been rumored for months and was suspected to show up at Motorola’s announcement from earlier this year where it officially announced the Moto Z2 Fore. Beyond smartphones there was a whole world of other products making their debut, but again some stood out more than others. Lenovo announced its Mixed Reality headset for the Windows 10 platform, called the Explorer, and Garmin announced two new smartwatches, though neither of them run on Android Wear. Sony announced some other products too, like its set of truly wireless earbuds and a new smart speaker that comes powered by Google Assistant, thus putting Sony in competition with both Samsung and Google, as Samsung is on its second run with truly wireless earbuds and Google has Google Home. Of course Sony wasn’t the only one to showcase a Google Assistant smart speaker. Panasonic announced one at IFA as well, so the conference was definitely packed with a bunch of new tech. Which announcement are you most excited about?