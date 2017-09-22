Weekly Poll: Which Color Of The Pixel 2 Do You Like Best?

Google’s Pixel 2 is still officially a couple of weeks away, but just recently a series of leaks popped up of press renders of the new phone, showing off what is likely to be all three official colors. These include Black, White, and a Blue color called Kinda Blue, all of them looking very tempting when it comes to picking this as a new device. Last year, Google released the original Pixel in another Blue color called Really Blue, and this was a limited edition color that was only available in the 32GB storage size, which turned some people off from getting it. There’s no telling if Google will do the same thing this time around, though if it does stick to offering the Kinda Blue model as a limited edition color and only for the base storage amount, the good thing is that the base storage model is now rumored to have been bumped to 64GB.

All three colors of the Pixel 2 look great, but the Kinda Blue is sure to capture people’s attention with its subtle blue hue, and because it’s different, which consumers tend to gravitate towards in terms of design as rarer products sometimes garner a higher praise from consumers. Of course, the Black and White models will still be sought after because they’re more basic, familiar, and understated.

Google’s Pixel 2 phone is expected to come with a 5-inch Full HD display like last year, while coming with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB option in addition to the 64GB model. It’ also expected to come with a feature called Active Edge, which will work essentially like HTC’s Edge Sense feature on the U11, which shouldn’t be surprising since HTC is making the Pixel 2. The phone is also rumored to come with a higher rating for water resistance this time around, which, will be a major improvement over the original phone that didn’t really have any water resistance at all. Regardless of color, the Pixel 2 will no doubt be a popular smartphone this year, just like last year’s Pixel. If all three colors are easy to come by and there are no limitations on storage size for certain colors, which color of the Pixel 2 do you like best?