Watch Google Try To Sell You On Duo Video Calling In New Ads

With the Google Pixel 2 announcement closing in fast, the company headquartered in Mountain View is attempting to draw more attention towards its own ecosystem with a new series of YouTube ads focused on the Google Duo application. Three new promos have been published by Google earlier this week, with two of the videos concluding that it should be about time for video calling to “just work” without hassle. Additionally, the company reminds everyone that Google Duo provides video calling capabilities not only to Android smartphone users but also to Apple’s customers on their iOS devices.

Google Duo was first released in August 2016 and thus it recently celebrated a rather successful first year on the market. Throughout 2017, the service received new updates and features, including integration with Android’s native call log. The application’s popularity is undeniable amongst Android smartphone users, with Google revealing that the app registered more than 100 million downloads as of this July, less than a year after it was released on the Play Store. Nevertheless, Google’s vision is to provide a video calling application which can be used on multiple platforms, and as mentioned by the company in one of its recent YouTube ads, it’s somewhat odd to think that video calling services such as Apple’s solution are limited to their respective platform in a world where smartphone users can stream tens of millions of songs on a handheld device at any moment and from any location around the world, as long as they have an active Internet connection. In other words, Google thinks video calling should be a cross-platform solution just as well, and needless to say, Google Duo strives to realize this vision.

The third and final ad for Google Duo aims to show that the application can provide video calling services “on whatever phone, whatever network” and focuses on the fact that the application can ensure decent video calling even on slower cellular networks. In any case, Google Duo continues to improve with new updates, and a recent APK teardown hinted at the possibility that the application might soon support new video settings designed to give users more control over their feeds, though Alphabet’s subsidiary has yet to officially detail such a functionality.