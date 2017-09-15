Vodafone UK Now Selling The Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Vodafone UK is now selling the Galaxy Note 8, the British wireless carrier confirmed on Friday, thus participating in the global release of Samsung’s latest Android-powered phablet. The company is offering the device for as little as £36 per month on business price plans which include a £250 upfront fee, whereas private individuals can purchase the Galaxy Note 8 for £300 and £44 per month on a plan which comes with unlimited texts, 500MB of mobile data, and 500 minutes of outgoing calls, Vodafone confirmed. Consumers who are on the lookout for more value may be interested in the Red Entertainment 8GB plan which comes with unlimited minutes and texts, 8GB of mobile data, and a free two-year subscription to one of three popular streaming services – Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, and NOW TV. The Red Entertainment 8GB plan will set you back £60 per month for two years, though it also allows you to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 for a relatively small upfront fee of £100. The device itself is currently being offered in Midnight Black and Maple Gold variants, with free countrywide delivery being part of the package.

Vodafone used the launch of Samsung’s new offering as an opportunity to remind consumers about its Vodafone Global Roaming program which allows its customers to use their plans in 50 foreign destinations at no extra charge, in addition to allowing both new and existing customers to participate in a month-long Network Satisfaction Guarantee test. The company’s business plans which can be attached to every purchase of the Galaxy Note 8 all come with unlimited texts and minutes, as well as 500MB of mobile data at a minimum. The flagship’s pricing is in line with what other wireless carriers in the United Kingdom are offering and is slightly more expensive compared to the United States where the full retail value of the Galaxy Note 8 hovers around the $950 mark, depending on the retailer.

Samsung officially introduced its new high-end smartphone in late August, describing the Galaxy Note 8 as the ultimate hybrid of style and functional substance and adding that its device is meant to make final amends for the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last year. Not many British consumers were affected by the Galaxy Note 7 recall in 2016 as Samsung pulled its ill-fated smartphone from the market before the majority of its wireless carrier and retail partners in the country officially started selling it, though some pre-orders were still shipped ahead of time and had to be returned.