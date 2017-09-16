Vivo X20A Appears On Geekbench, Sports 4GB of RAM

The Vivo X20A has appeared on the database of the popular benchmarking application, Geekbench. In addition to the benchmark results, the website also details some of the features of the upcoming handset. The benchmark database state that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, a mid-range chipset offering from Qualcomm that is comprised of eight Kryo 260 CPUs with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 512 GPU. The chipset is fabricated using the 14nm process node technology, which should improve the power efficiency of the processor, and in turn, boost the battery life of the handset. The SoC also includes the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem, which is capable of attaining maximum download speeds of 600Mbps through the use of 3x carrier aggregation and 256-QAM.

The website of the benchmark application also shows that the Vivo X20A will sport 4GB of RAM. It is likely that the reduced RAM capacity is one of the features that will separate this handset from other upcoming devices from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, specifically the Vivo X20 and the Vivo X20 Plus, as the other two handsets are rumored to include 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Geekbench result also indicates that the Vivo X20A will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed, although it is likely that Vivo’s proprietary skin, Funtouch OS will run on top of Google’s operating system.

The Vivo X20A has been recently certified by the Chinese telecommunications regulator TENAA and the images from the agency’s website show that the device shares many similar hardware features with the Vivo X20. Given the similar dimensions observed from the images, the device will likely sport the same 5.2-inch panel with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9 found in the Vivo X20. Due to the elongated display, the top and bottom bezels of the handset are significantly reduced compared to previous products of the Chinese smartphone firm. The rear panel of the handset includes a dual rear camera setup at the smartphone’s upper left-hand side as well as a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device. On the other hand, the front of the Vivo X20A includes a single front-facing shooter, an earpiece, and a proximity sensor. More information about the specifications, availability, and pricing of the device will likely be unveiled at an upcoming event of the Chinese smartphone maker that will take place on September 21.