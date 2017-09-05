Vivo X20 & X20A Certified By TENAA With Dual Rear Cameras

The launch of the Vivo X20 appears to be getting closer, as two variants of the same device have been recently found in a couple of applications filed with China’s regulatory agency TENAA. Hardware details are missing which might suggest that the smartphones are still waiting for approval but the applications contain a handful of photos depicting the overall exterior design of the products, including their dual camera setups.

The Vivo X20 is identified by two similar model numbers in the TENAA database, namely the Vivo X20 and Vivo X20A. Specifications are unlisted so there’s no way to confirm if one of these devices is the Vivo X20 Plus, but judging the handsets’ dimensions in the photos, it appears that both smartphones have a similar size. In contrast, previous rumors indicated that the Vivo X20 will carry a 5.2-inch panel whereas the model bearing the ‘Plus’ moniker will instead feature a larger 5.5-inch display. In any case, the photos confirm the presence of a dual camera setup on the back panel, which is interesting considering that previous rumors hinted at a single 24-megapixel shooter. In the photos found in TENAA’s database, the dual camera setup is coupled with an LED flash, and the back panel of the handset(s) also features a fingerprint scanner. The devices should feature a metal unibody design, as suggested by the inclusion of two antenna bands, and it seem to accommodate a power key and volume rocker on their right edges, as well as relatively thin bezels surrounding their screens. The front panel of the handsets holds a loudspeaker at the top, which is flanked by two sensors, presumably a secondary camera module and proximity sensor.

Previous rumors have suggested that both the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus will feature 6GB of RAM, however, while the former model is said to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, the latter variant could feature the Snapdragon 660 SoC instead. Both smartphones should run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and are rumored to conceal a 3,500mAh battery. More details on the availability of Vivo’s upcoming Android handsets will presumably be available in the coming weeks.