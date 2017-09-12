Vivo X20 Mars Edition Gets Teased In Official Images

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo recently published a handful of teaser images for a new Vivo X20 variant called the Mars Edition, and this took place not long after the official announcement of the upcoming X20 flagship was confirmed earlier this week. The OEM hasn’t revealed much about the Mars Edition’s hardware specifications so it remains to be seen if it will differ from the standard model internally, but it seems that this special variant will boast an all-black finish and will be distributed in a special case containing additional bonus items.

The all-black Vivo X20 Mars Edition could be launched in what appears to be a rugged briefcase bearing the red letters M.I.A. which may denote a fictional organization called the Mars Information Agency. This isn’t the only strange thing about this package, as the briefcase seems to contain two additional items including what appears to be a bottle of perfume with an odd label that reads “Defending the Mars is Defending the Earth.” The last item bearing the Vivo X20 logo could be anything at this point; perhaps a power bank or a mascara bottle, or maybe both. Whatever the case may be, the official post on Weibo mentions that this bundle should be a “Mars agent’s favorite super equipment” and one of the teaser images presents a model resting her elbow on an M.I.A. briefcase while holding the Vivo X20 smartphone in her hand.

Assuming that the Vivo X20 Mars Edition will carry the same hardware specifications as the standard variant of the device, then the handset should adopt a full-screen form factor featuring a 5.2-inch or 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone should also make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with the Adreno 512 graphics chip, and 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of on-board storage. The back panel is likely to accommodate two 24-megapixel cameras, and the front-facing sensor could play a role in making the Face Unlock feature a viable solution. The regular Vivo X20 is set to be officially unveiled on September 21 and the all-black Mars Edition of the device could make an appearance on that date as well.