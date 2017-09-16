Vivo X20 Leaks With Two Rear Cameras And An 18:9 Screen

A hands-on video depicting what’s said to be the Vivo X20 leaked online earlier this week, having originally been shared by one industry insider on Chinese social media website Weibo. The video that can be seen below shows a device with a bright matte finish which may have a pinkish hue, though the latter may also be a visual artifact caused by a highly inaccurate white balance of the leaked clip. Regardless, the Vivo X20 will seemingly sport a dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged sensors situated in the top-left corner of its rear plate and accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, the video suggests.

The leak also corroborates previous reports that the Vivo X20 will have a fingerprint scanner on its back panel, though the Chinese original equipment manufacturer is also supposedly working on an on-screen fingerprint scanner which may be commercialized in the near future. The front side of the leaked handset looks somewhat reminiscent of LG’s recent offerings, with the Vivo X20 apparently having a display panel with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9 (2:1) and relatively minimal bezels, the bottom one of which isn’t large enough to house a physical Home button. According to previous rumors, the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal flash memory, though it’s still unclear whether it will also come with a microSD card slot. The primary camera setup of the device depicted in the latest leak is supposed to feature two 12-megapixel units, though no firm information on the front-facing sensor of the Vivo X20 has yet surfaced online.

Being one of the largest smartphone makers in China, every new model from Vivo is usually followed by significant anticipation from consumers in the Far Eastern country, with the Vivo X20 itself already appearing online on numerous occasions in recent months. Apart from the regular variant of the Phone, the BBK Electronics-owned company is also planning to release an unconventional Mars Edition of its upcoming handset which is set to be officially unveiled on Thursday, September 21, the company confirmed earlier this month.