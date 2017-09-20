Vivo X20 Gets Spotted In Hands-On Video Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Vivo X20 has been the subject of an increasing number of leaks and rumors over the past few weeks, and with just one day before its official announcement, it has once again reached the headlines thanks to a hands-on video showcasing it in action. As expected, the smartphone features a full-screen display with thin bezels and sports a dual camera combo on its back panel, as can be seen below.

The Vivo X20 has been previously spotted in several hands-on photos, but this is the first time the device has been captured on film. The leaked video doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone’s technical specifications, though it does confirm what most gadget enthusiasts already knew about the device, namely that it will be wrapped in metal, accommodate a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and two rear cameras, and will adopt a full-screen form factor with a large display panel. Unsurprisingly, the main camera is accompanied by an LED flash, and the Android operating system is covered by a proprietary user interface that seems to make use of certain swipe gestures for accessing various features, including a control center which can be pulled from the bottom edge of the screen, thus behaving similarly to Apple’s iOS Control Center. Other details include two front-facing sensors flanking an earpiece and a physical power button and a volume rocker on the right edge of the device.

As far as other technical specifications are concerned, earlier this week a couple of leaked photos detailing some of the phone’s retail materials have uncovered a number of characteristics such as a 6.01-inch display with a QHD resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio, in addition to mentioning the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and two 12-megapixel main cameras that are able to generate 24-megapixel images. The smartphone should also make use of an AK4375A Hi-Fi audio chip, according to previous reports. The Vivo X20 is expected to be officially unveiled tomorrow – September 21 – alongside a secondary variant known as the Vivo X20A, and a special edition model referred to as the Mars Edition. Details regarding the pricing and availability of each variant should be revealed shortly, though it’s unlikely that the device will officially hit markets outside of Asia.