Vivo X20 Appears Yet Again, Five New Real Life Images Leak

The Vivo X20 got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) yesterday, and now five new images of this smartphone popped up. These images are actually in line with images that TENAA shared, though unlike those shots, these are real life images of the device, which can give you a great idea as to how the device will look like. Now, the first thing you’ll notice when you check out the images in the gallery down below, is that this is a not a small phone. TENAA did not share any spec-related info, so we don’t know what exactly to expect in that regard, but recent rumors did talk about Vivo X20’s specs, so read on.

The Vivo X20 will, allegedly, come in two variants, the Vivo X20 will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD display, while the Vivo X20 Plus is expected to ship with a 5.5-inch fullHD panel. Coincidentally, two variants of the device got certified by TENAA as well, and we’re waiting for the Chinese certification body to share some official specs as well, and chances are that will happen soon. The Vivo X20 is also expected to pack in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it will sport a dual camera setup on its back, though we still don’t know whether to expect a secondary telephoto lens, or a wide-angle snapper. This handset will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, with Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top of it. Now, in terms of the design, the Vivo X20 will sport really thin bezels, which is rather obvious based on the images down below. On top of its display, the phone will utilize some sort of a curved glass, 2.5D probably, which means it will be curved on the sides.

The Vivo X20 will sport on-screen buttons, which is clearly visible in one of the images down below, and you can even see part of the company’s Funtouch OS which is inspired by iOS, obviously. The edges of Vivo X20’s display will be curved, and thin black bars will be present around the display, which means that its bezels will be somewhat thicker than they seem at first. We’re still not sure when will Vivo introduce this smartphone, but considering how much info surfaced recently, chances are it will arrive before the end of this month, or in October, at the latest.