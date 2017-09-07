Vivo V7 Plus Pre-Orders Live In India; Releasing Next Week

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is bringing the V7 Plus smartphone in India according to the schedule, where the device is now available for pre-orders and planned for shipping on September 15. The Vivo V7 Plus carries a price tag of Rs. 21,990 or the rough equivalent of $343, and customers who pre-purchase the device before September 14 will benefit from a handful of added incentives, including a discounted screen replacement for the handset, five percent cashback with HDFC Bank, an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange, and a couple of movie tickets provided by BookMyShow.

Pre-order bonuses aside, the Vivo V7 Plus is equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display panel featuring a resolution of 1440 x 720 and an 18:9 aspect ratio, resulting in an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. The device draws processing power from the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset built on the 14nm process node and introduced in June, with the SoC itself taking advantage of eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz and the Adreno 506 graphics processor. The CPU relies on 4GB of RAM and users will have 64GB of on-board memory to work with, as well as up to 256GB of extra storage thanks to the phone’s microSD card support. Also worth noting is that the smartphone can read a microSD card and two nano SIM cards at the same time, with all three slots residing in a single tray. Moving on to the media department, music enthusiasts can rely on an AK4376A Hifi audio chip, while fans of photography will work with a 16-megapixel main camera, as well as a 24-megapixel front-facing sensor paired with software enhancements including Face Beauty 7.0 and a dedicated Portrait Mode.

Lastly, the Vivo V7 Plus features a 3,225mAh non-removable battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, covered by the company’s proprietary Android skin Funtouch 3.2. The smartphone will launch in India through Amazon in the Matte Black color option, though it’s currently unclear if and when the device may be available through additional retail channels in the country. Refer to the Amazon link below for more details on the smartphone’s pre-order bonuses and availability in India.