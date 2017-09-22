Vivo Unveils X20 & X20 Plus With 4GB Of RAM, Android Nougat

The Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus are finally official. These two smartphones have been popping up all over the internet for quite some time now, and Vivo has just officially announced both devices in China. These two phones are Vivo’s ‘bezel-less’ offerings, even though they do have some bezels on them, of course, and these two handsets are made out of metal. Both devices also sports a dual camera setup on the back, and both are actually quite powerful.

Now, it’s worth noting that these two phones are almost identical in terms of specs, the only difference between them comes down to the display and battery size, while the Vivo X20 also comes in a special edition 128GB storage variant, unlike the Vivo X20 Plus. The Vivo X20 sports a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it, while the Vivo X20 Plus comes with a 6.43-inch panel, which is also an AMOLED panel, and it comes with the same resolution, which means that they’re both sporting a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which seems to be the trend these days. This essentially means that both devices are narrower than regular phones with such display sizes, mainly because of that aspect ratio, but their thin bezels are also helping, of course. The Vivo X20 comes with a 3,245mAh non-removable battery, while the Vivo X20 Plus packs in a 3,905mAh non-removable unit. Both of these devices ship with support for fast charging, of course.

Having said that, the rest of their specs are completely identical. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels both of these phones, while the two devices also pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus, while the company’s Funtouch OS 3.2 is placed on top of Google’s OS. 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture, OIS) and 5-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of these of both the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus, while you’ll find a 12-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture) on the front side of both of these phones. Fingerprint scanners are included on the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of the package, as is Bluetooth 5.0.

Both of these phones come in Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black color variants. The 64GB storage variant of the Vivo X20 is priced at 2,998 Yuan ($445), while the special edition 128GB storage model costs 3,398 Yuan ($515). The Vivo X20 Plus, on the other hand, can be purchased for 3,498 Yuan ($530). These two handsets can be pre-ordered starting today, and they will become available for purchase in China starting on September 30.