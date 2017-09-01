Vivo Teases The Arrival Of The ‘Bezel-Less’ Vivo X20 Handset

Vivo has just released an official teaser for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo X20. If you take a look at the provided image down below, you’ll be able to see Vivo’s teaser which was shared via Weibo (Chinese social network) by the company. Now, as you can see, the company’s official slogan for this launch is ‘To See More’, and this image is definitely hinting that the Vivo X20 will sport extremely thin bezels, as the company is trying to emphasize its display, not only be the image itself, but by using the aforementioned slogan.

Having said that, this is not the first time we’re seeing the Vivo X20, the device actually popped up quite a few times at this phone. This phone’s real life images popped up on two separate occasions, and the phone’s renders surfaced recently as well. The latest set of real life images of this phone arrived yesterday, and it showed us the phone from both its front and back side, while the device surfaced in renders recently as well. The device popped up on promo posters for the World Cup 2018 in Russia, and the company’s official Weibo page is sharing similar renders as well, two images are set as Vivo’s cover images on Weibo. Today’s teaser does not reveal when will the Vivo X20 land, but that will probably happen soon, as the company has started teasing the phone’s arrival. The Vivo X20 will probably arrive by the end of this month, or October at the latest.

Recent rumors are actually claiming that the company is planning to release two variants of this handset, the Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus. The Vivo X20 is expected to sport a 5-inch fullHD display, while its ‘Plus’ sibling will probably arrive with a 5.5-inch fullHD panel. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC is rumored to fuel both of these phones, and the two devices will probably include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though a 6GB RAM variant might become available as well. It’s also worth noting that the two phones will include a dual camera setup on their back sides, and will probably be made out of metal.