Video: Xiaomi Mi 7 Concept Appears, Curved Display In Tow

The Xiaomi Mi 7’s is expected to land in the first half of next year, and a new concept design of this smartphone just surfaced, courtesy of Concept Creator. This YouTube channel posted a concept design of the Mi 7, as you can see in the embedded video down below, and this device actually looks really nice, as it’s usually the case with concepts, as designers are not exactly limited when it comes to showing its imagination.

This smartphone is made out of metal and glass, both its front and back sides are curved, and the device’s physical keys are located on the right side of its body. A Type-C USB port is placed on the bottom of this phone, and it is flanked by two sets of speaker grills, next to which you’ll notice the phone’s antennas. Xiaomi’s logo is noticeable in the bottom part of the phone’s back, and there are two cameras in the upper portion of its back side (and are vertically aligned), in between which lies a triple LED flash. This smartphone comes in Red, Blue and Green color variants, all of which are highly reflective, as you can see in the provided video. An IR blaster is included at the very top of this smartphone, and next to it lies a SIM card tray, while two antenna lines are present at the top of this phone as well, and are proportional to the ones on the bottom. The device’s display is slightly curved on the sides, and it has extremely thin bezels on the sides, while its top and bottom bezels are not that thick either.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will not look like this, this is just an imaginary smartphone, but truth be told, this design actually looks believable, it seems like an evolution from the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6. The home key is not placed on the front side, though, so we’re not really sure where the fingerprint scanner is supposed to be placed, but we’re presuming that the designer envisioned a fingerprint scanner to be located below the display, which almost certainly won’t happen for the Mi 7, as such tech will be available in the second half of next year.

