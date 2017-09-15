Video: Watch Samsung Associate Galaxy Note 8 With Pure Love

Samsung on Thursday launched a new advertisement for the Galaxy Note 8 which coincides with the phablet’s Friday release, with the company opting to put out yet another one of its promotional videos which associate its products with everyday situations and human emotions. The latest subject that Samsung opted to tackle is love, as its new advertisement shows how the Galaxy Note 8 helps a couple bond over an unspecified period of time, ultimately falling in love alongside the tunes of “Similau” and numerous Live Messages, one of the latest proprietary features of the newly released phablet.

The short advertisement is available for viewing below, while the Galaxy Note 8 can now be purchased in more than 40 countries around the world from numerous wireless carriers and Samsung’s licensed distributors, including all of the largest brands in the United States. Live Messages themselves haven’t been advertised as one of the main selling points of the device until now, with the feature itself being designed to facilitate the process of creating animated GIFs using images, drawings, and as much imagination as you can muster. Samsung’s latest ad is also in line with the company’s long-term strategy of promoting not just products but an entire lifestyle surrounding them, with the firm’s ultimate goal being to present its devices as tools for improving one’s quality of life. This marketing approach formed a large part of the equation which brought Samsung to the forefront of the smartphone industry in recent years and also allowed it to bounce back from last year’s Galaxy Note 7 fiasco with another premium and highly advertised handset.

The full retail value of the Galaxy Note 8 hovers around the $950 mark in the U.S. and the phone is slightly more expensive in most parts of Europe, with its premium price tag being attached to an offering with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phablet is powered by the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895, depending on the market, in addition to shipping with 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot. A new version of the S Pen stylus is also part of this widely praised package, as is Android 7.1.1 Nougat skinned with Samsung Experience, the tech giant‘s proprietary mobile software suite.