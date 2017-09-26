Video: UMIDIGI S2’s Battery Life, Performance, And More

UMIDIGI has just released a new video to promote its UMIDIGI S2 handset, and in addition to that, the company has also released some battery life stats for all of us to check out, while some benchmark numbers have also been posted. For those of you who do not know, the UMIDIGI S2 is the company’s new flagship smartphone, which is made out of metal. This phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and rather thin bezels.

If you’re interested in purchasing this phone, you might be interested in knowing that the phone managed to score 62,567 points on AnTuTu. The phone managed to score 889 points in a single-core benchmark on Geekbench, while it managed to hit 3,828 points in the multi-core Geekbench test. UMIDIGI also claims that the phone performs great when it comes to gaming, and thanks to its 5,100mAh, you should be well-covered when it comes to playing games. UMIDIGI decided to play some video content on the UMIDIGI S2, and after 1 hours of playing Game of Thrones season 7 on full brightness, the phone’s battery dropped down to 91 percent. After 4 hours, the battery dropped to 66 percent, while it stood at 11 percent after 9 hours, while the display’s temperature was 36 degrees celsius. UMIDIGI did not mention what was the resolution of said content, but the UMIDIGI S2 comes with a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, so we’ll assume UMIDIGI played an HD video on the phone.

Now, if you check out the provided video, you will get to see the phone itself, along with the contents of its retail packaging. In this video, UMIDIGI also mentions a number of UMIDIGI S2-related information that might interest you, such as the fact that the phone comes with a full-metal build, and that it sports a dual camera setup on the back. This phone also sports an 18:9 aspect ratio, and its display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4. The corners of its display are rounded, and the device packs in 4GB of RAM, while it is fueled by the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC. If you’re interested in purchasing this handset, you can do so via the link / banner down below, the UMIDIGI S2 is currently available over at GearBest for $199.99 (19 percent off)

