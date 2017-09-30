Video: Take A Look At High-Res Google ‘Ultra Pixel’ Renders

Not long after the supposed Google Ultra Pixel Android flagship appeared online, TechDroider came up with a set of concept renders based on the dubious sighting of what was alleged to be the third member of the upcoming Pixel 2 smartphone family. The short clip that can be seen below seeks to recreate the low-resolution photographs depicting a supposed Google Ultra Pixel presentation and does a relatively accurate job of it, albeit the rendered device seems to have somewhat larger bezels than the one that appeared on the World Wide Web on Thursday.

Numerous industry watchers commented on the possibility of Google making an Ultra Pixel handset to accompany the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 since the original leak, with most of them casting doubt on the legitimacy of the images that are meant to prove the existence of a third phablet in Google’s next mobile lineup. The way in which the term “Ultra pixel” was written with a lowercase “p” may also suggest that it was meant to describe the display panel of the handset that otherwise looks extremely similar to the Pixel XL 2 which is supposed to adopt a largely bezel-free form factor and a tall screen with an unconventional aspect ratio of 2:1, i.e. 18:9. One of the previously leaked images also suggested that Google did away with on-screen buttons for the Pixel Ultra which would also be in line with rumors about the Pixel 2 series that’s supposed to feature a drastically redesigned Pixel Launcher. Ultimately, even if the high-profile Ultra Pixel leak was legitimate in the sense that it originated from Google, it’s more likely that it depicts the Pixel XL 2 or one of its iterations instead of an entirely new device.

The Pixel 2 product lineup is scheduled to be officially unveiled on Wednesday, October 4th, alongside a number of other offerings including the Google Home Mini, Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook, and possibly a Google-branded pair of Google Assistant-enabled wireless headphones similar to the recently announced Bose QuietComfort 35 II. The Wednesday event is meant to mark the latest step in Google’s consumer electronics endeavors and all products that the Alphabet-owned tech giant unveils next week are likely to be available for purchase by early November.