Video: Take A Closer Look At The BLUBOO S1 And Its Features

BLUBOO has just released a new video which is promoting its BLUBOO S1. This new video is called “BLUBOO S1 Official Review — All Screen, Affordable for All”, and it essentially gives you a chance to take a closer look at the phone and its features. This smartphone’s design has been inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, that much is obvious, as the phone comes with with a ‘chin’ below the display, while it’s almost bezel-less in every other direction.

In the provided video, which is embedded down below, the company will go through the BLUBOO S1’s interface, will run a ton of apps on the phone, will show you some of its rather specific features, and you’ll also get a chance to see the phone’s gaming performance. Those of you who are more interested in specs, BLUBOO will share some of that info with you as well, and you’ll also be able to check out the camera ‘Pro Mode’ here. Now, we’ve already reviewed the BLUBOO S1, in case you’re interested in checking that out. The BLUBOO S1 might be inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, but it’s considerably more affordable than Xiaomi’s offering. The BLUBOO S1 is a budget phone, and it is currently priced at $159.99 (24 percent off) over at GearBest, while it costs that much at AliExpress as well, both of those links are included down below. The BLUBOO S1 comes in Black and White color variants, for those of you who are interested.

Having said that, this smartphone is made out of metal and glass, and it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The BLUBOO S1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable native storage. The device is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in a 3,500mAh non-removable battery. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and the phone features a dual camera setup on its back. On the back of the BLUBOO S1, you’ll find 16 and 3-megapixel shooters, while a 5-megapixel snapper lies on the front side of this handset. The BLUBOO S1 comes with a dual SIM setup (2x nano SIM), while Bluetooth 4.0 is also included in the package.

