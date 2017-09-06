Video Shows Hands-On With What Is Allegedly Vivo’s X20

A brand new video has now cropped up on the Internet allegedly showing a hands-on with a Vivo-branded handset that’s been getting quite a lot of attention lately – the Vivo X20. The video was originally posted to the Chinese social networking site Weibo and later uploaded to YouTube. It also only runs at around ten seconds in length and is obviously not the most professional video to have ever been posted online. However, it does confirm some previous leaks and rumors as well as raise some questions, despite that there aren’t many details provided in the audio of the video itself. With that said, as with all rumors and leaks, the clip should probably be viewed with a fair degree of skepticism.

As for what the video entails, it appears to show a Vivo X20 in all of its metal-encased glory being held and interacted with in an indoors setting. The UI appears to be extremely snappy and responsive and, as the phone is flipped over, a center-oriented fingerprint scanner is seen on its back. At the top left, on the rear of the device, there appears to be a dual sensor setup, which is also completely different from previous rumors. Aside from that, the bezels on the device are thin and sleek. However, they are not non-existent, as has been suggested by a couple of leaks, which may come as a disappointment for anybody who was hoping those leaks were pointing to something more in line with Samsung’s Infinity Display. Although any of the user interface aspects of Vivo’s X20 are likely to change before the device is finally released, in the video itself the UI appears to be both snappy and responsive.

Bearing in mind that the video is not necessarily confirmed to be the real thing, it does raise quite a few questions. While some aspects previously rumored about the Vivo X20 appear to be confirmed, such as premium-built metal body, other things appear to fly directly against those speculations. With that said, other rumors have also hinted that there will be multiple variants of the device and those differences could imply that one device will be noticeably different from the other in terms of more than just screen real estate. Unfortunately, until Vivo provides more information, there’s no way to know.