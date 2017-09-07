Video: OUKITEL K3 Goes Through Battery Consumption Test

OUKITEL had kicked off the Oukitel K3 pre-orders quite recently, and the company has now released a new video in which it boasts about the device’s battery prowess. In the provided video, the Oukitel K3 is charged all the way up, and is set on a stand to see how much battery will it consume if playing a movie. In this case, OUKITEL decided to fire up the ‘Captain America’ movie on the OUKITEL K3, read on.

Now, the phone’s brightness has been set to max before the movie started playing, and the same can be said for its volume. It’s also worth noting that the OUKITEL K3 comes with a 6,000mAh battery pack, which is plenty of power for its 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. That being said, the OUKITEL K3 consumed only 3 percent of battery after half an hour of watching the movie, and it consumed 6 percent after a full hour. The OUKITEL K3’s battery stood at 87 percent after 2 hours of this movie passed, and after the movie ended (2 hours and 16 minutes), the phone was left with 85 percent of battery, which means that the whole movie consumed 15 percent in total. According to this data, and other test OUKITEL conducted, you can watch 15 hours of video on this smartphone before you need to put it on a charger, and if you lower the brightness and volume, you’ll be able to get even more juice out of it. In case you’d like to check out this test for yourself, the video has been embedded down below.

Now, the OUKITEL K3 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which is flanked by two capacitive keys. This smartphone also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, and you’ll find 16 and 2-megapixel snappers on the back of the phone. There are two SIM card slots included here, and you can use one of them to expand the OUKITEL K3’s internal storage, all you’ll need is a microSD card. Bluetooth 4.1 is included in this package as well, and the same can be said for 4G LTE connectivity. The OUKITEL K3 is still available for pre-order, and you can get it for $139.99, all you need to do if follow the source link down below.