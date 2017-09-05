Video: OUKITEL K10000 MAX Runs For 3 Hours, Consumes 5% Battery

OUKITEL has now confirmed that pre-orders for the OUKITEL K10000 MAX will begin on September 12 with buyers able to order online from the company’s website. However, in spite of the OUKITEL K10000 MAX coming billed with a $249.99 price tag attached, during the pre-order stage, this smartphone will be available at a reduced price. Meaning from September 12, interested buyers will be able to pick up the K10000 MAX for only $199.99. This will be a limited time price reduction and will rely on interested buyers securing a $50 coupon code by subscribing through OUKITEL’s official website for more information.

As for the actual smartphone, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is one which places much of its focus on its battery life. After all, this is a smartphone boasting a 10,000 mAh capacity battery. Since its first announcement OUKITEL has released a number of videos detailing the battery benefits on offer with this phone, and the latest of which has now arrived. This latest video looks to detail the power consumption performance of the OUKITEL K10000 MAX by showing the smartphone undergoing various battery-demanding tests, such as engaging in a MOBA gaming session, video recording, voice calling, and more. All of which takes place with the brightness and volume settings set to max. Most of the various individual tests last for 30 minutes each, resulting in the overall test taking just over 3 hours to complete.

In return for that 3 hours of heavy battery usage, the K10000 MAX is shown as having only consumed 5-percent of its battery. An aspect which while impressive in its own right, is one which the company states is representative of the first 15-percent of the battery in general. With the OUKITEL K10000 MAX able to adjust its usage to where the first 15-percent of the battery is consumed at a slower rate compared to the rest. In either case, three hours of heavy usage at a cost of 5-percent battery is a prime example of the battery benefits that are on offer with the K10000 MAX. more detail on this new OUKITEL phone available through the link below, in addition to the option to subscribe to gain one of those $50 off coupons. Also below, is the latest video from OUKITEL showing the K10000 MAX 3-hour batter test in full.