Video: This Nokia 9 Concept Sports Thin Bezels, Dual Cameras

HMD Global had introduced its first Android-powered Nokia-branded flagship smartphone a while back, and now the Nokia 9 concept popped up on YouTube. This concept comes from a YouTube channel called ‘Concept Creator’, and it envisions the Nokia 9, yet another high-end smartphone from Nokia. The Nokia 9 could still launch before the end of this year, despite the fact the Nokia 8 already arrived, though chances are it will not look that similar to this concept, which is usually the case when concepts are concerned, but it’s hard to deny that this is a really nice looking, imaginary smartphone.

If you take a look at the video down below, you’ll notice that the Nokia 9 concept sports really thin bezels, and its side bezels are basically non-existent. The device also comes with a curved glass on top of its display, which makes the sides of this phone to be slightly curved, and that is easily noticeable in the provided video. This concept does not sport any buttons on the front, it comes with on-screen keys, while all of its physical buttons can be found on the right. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back (Zeiss’ optics), and below those two cameras you’ll notice the dual-LED, dual-tone flash. A 3.5mm headphone jack is located at the very top of this phone, while a Type-C USB port lies on the bottom, along with the device’s loudspeaker. The Nokia logo is placed on the back of this phone, and a microSD card tray lies on the left. The back side of this phone actually resembles the back of the Nokia 8, so the designer was clearly inspired by that handset as well.

Now, in addition to showing off the design of the device, the designer also mentions that this imaginary phone sports 3D facial recognition technology, while it comes in five color variants, Red, Black, Gray, Blue and Cyan. We have not seen a single Nokia 9 leak for quite some time now, and it is still not known whether Nokia will introduce that phone, or did the Nokia 8 take its place, but it would surely be interesting to see a new high-end, Nokia-branded smartphone with such thin bezels.