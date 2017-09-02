Video: Meiigoo S8 Gets Compared To The Galaxy S8 Plus

Meiigoo is a China-based company which is planning to release a smartphone which will resemble the Galaxy S8 (Plus), and the company just released a video comparison between the two phones, well, the comparison between the back side of the Meiigoo S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. As you can see, these two phones both sport a glass back, and they are similar, though their back sides sport a somewhat different curve on the sides.

Having said that, the Meiigoo S8 comes with a 3D curved glass on both its front and back sides, and the company claims that the phone is rather easy to grip. The Meiigoo S8 offers a somewhat different camera placement on the back, same goes for its fingerprint scanner. As you can see, this phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, its cameras are aligned vertically, and next to them lies an LED flash. Below the phone’s cameras, you’ll notice a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and below it lies the company’s branding. The Galaxy S8 Plus’ fingerprint scanner is placed next to its main camera, and is harder to reach than the one on the Meiigoo S8. The Meiigoo S8 will ship with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear-facing cameras, confirmed the company, and Meiigoo also said that the phone’s cameras will be able to provide images with a really nice bokeh effect. The Meiigoo S8’s display will offer an 18:9 aspect ratio, though the company did not release the phone’s specs yet, but it is promising high-end internals for the Meiigoo S8. All of the physical keys are located on the right-hand side of the Meiigoo S8, which is not the case with the Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung’s flagship sports a power / lock key on the right, while its volume up and volume down keys are on the left.

This is not the first time we’re writing about the Meiigoo S8, the company actually released a hands-on video with this phone last month, and in that video you can even check out the design of the phone’s front side. This smartphone will resemble the Galaxy S8 quite a bit, and it seems like it will have really thin bezels as well. Meiigoo also confirmed that the Meiigoo S8 will be unveiled during September, so it’s official announcement is right around the corner.