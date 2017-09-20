Video: LG’s V30 Android Flagship Gets The Teardown Treatment

It’s time to disassemble the LG V30, as JerryRigEverything managed to get his hands on a unit of LG’s new flagship. Now, as per usual, this YouTuber released a video which features the whole procedure, so if you’re interested in checking in out, it has been embedded down below. Having said that, we’ll go over the teardown process in this article as well, though this will be a considerably condensed version, as there are a ton of steps you’ll need to make in order to fully disassemble this handset.

Before he started tearing down the LG V30, JerryRigEverything said that the phone fits in the hand quite nicely, as its display does not wrap around the edges, so fantom touches are not a problem at all. Having said that, before you begin the teardown process, you’ll need to power off the device, and remove the SIM card tray, as per usual. After that, you’ll need to use a heat gun in order to heat up the phone from the back, until it’s too hard to touch, after which the phone’s back side needs to come off, and in order to achieve that, you’ll need a suction cup, and several picks in order to get through the adhesive that is holding the phone’s back side attached. During this process, stick to the edges of the phone, be careful not to cut the ribbon that is attached to the phone’s rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Gorilla Glass 4 cover the phone’s camera lenses on the back, in case you were wondering.

Once you reach this point, you will need to remove a bunch of screws which are holding the phone in place, there are seven screws in total, and after you remove them, you’ll be able to remove the seemingly plastic plate that was covering the phone’s internals, including its battery. Now, you can detach the battery from the phone, and pull out the phone’s loudspeaker. Once again, be careful not to damage the phone’s ribbon cables which are connected to the phone’s internals. There are some additional steps you’ll need to take from this point on, and you can check out the video for more information. It’s also worth noting that the LG V30 does not seem to be a problem to disassemble, at least according to the source, which is always a good thing, just in case you need to repair a certain part of this handset. Once JerryRigEverything completed the disassembly process of the LG V30, he reassembled the phone, which can also be quite useful if you’re conducting the teardown process yourself, or perhaps technicians at your local repair shop need some guidance.