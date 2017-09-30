Video: Galaxy Note 8 Beats iPhone 8 Plus In A Speed Test

The Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are some of the most premium mobile devices that are currently available for purchase and while regular smartphone speed tests have traditionally been dominated by Apple’s offerings in recent years, it seems that Samsung managed to catch up in 2017, as suggested by the latest video from popular YouTube channel PhoneBuff. The clip that can be seen below pits the iPhone 8 Plus against the Galaxy Note 8 in a two-lap speed test and indicates that Apple’s latest iOS flagship doesn’t provide a user experience that’s significantly swifter compared to its contemporary Android alternatives like its predecessors did. On the contrary, the Galaxy Note 8 beat the new iOS handset by over six seconds, having managed to open 16 apps from various categories two times each in just over two minutes and a second, whereas the iPhone 8 Plus took almost two minutes and eight seconds to do the same.

The Galaxy Note 8 started the speed test in a less than optimal manner, falling behind the iPhone 8 Plus by just over three seconds in the first lap which it completed in a minute and 30 seconds, but managed to recover its performance by more than ten seconds in the second lap and ultimately come out on top. The results can likely be explained by the fact that the Galaxy Note 8 offers twice the amount of RAM than the iPhone 8 Plus, offering 6GB instead of 3GB, and is consequently able to keep significantly more apps in its memory. Ultimately, while the iOS and its apps (tested in the video) seem to be better optimized and launch slightly quicker from a default state, multitasking appears to be noticeably smoother on the Galaxy Note 8 thanks to its ability to better keep up with your launched apps.

The results of the latest speed test indicate that everyday performance should be somewhat smoother on the Galaxy Note 8, though the average user is unlikely to notice a significant difference between the two. Being members of entirely different ecosystems, iPhones and Android flagships can hardly be compared to one another on paper, or at least doing so doesn’t paint the whole picture about the differences between the two, but tests such as these can still serve as somewhat reliable benchmarks of real-world performance and according to the one below, it seems that the Galaxy Note 8 is a more consistent product than the iPhone 8 Plus.