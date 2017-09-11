Video Compares OUKITEL K3, iPhone 7 Plus Battery Performance

The OUKITEL K3 is not only one of the newest smartphones to come from OUKITEL, but also one designed to offer extensive levels of battery life. After all, the OUKITEL K3 comes loaded with a 6,000 mAh battery. To further highlight just how extensive the battery life on offer with the OUKITEL K3 is, OUKITEL has released a new promotional video. One which sees the K3’s performance pegged against that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

For reference, the iPhone 7 Plus comes equipped with a 2,900 mAh capacity battery. So while it should be expected that the OUKITEL K3 would perform better and last longer, this video clearly shows that it does, and by some margin. During the comparison test, both phones are put through a total of three hours of usage. This is comprised of one hour of online video playback, followed by one hour of video recording in HD quality, followed by one hour of the phone simply left on with the brightness set to maximum. By the end of the full three hours, the OUKITEL K3 was still showing a 68-percent battery level, while the iPhone 7 Plus was down to a 20-percent battery level. Highlighting that in spite of the battery capacity of the OUKITEL K3 being twice that of the iPhone 7 Plus, in testing the OUKITEL K3 retained more than triple the battery capacity of the iPhone 7 Plus by the end of the test.

Battery capacity and performance aside, the OUKITEL K3 does come with a fairly competitive spec list across the board. For example, the OUKITEL K3 features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). On the camera side of things, the OUKITEL K3 not only comes with a dual camera configuration on the back, but also one on the front. With both configurations consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Other notable features include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, dual-SIM support, fast charging support, the option to expand the storage when needed (via microSD and up to 64GB), as well as Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. Although what is likely to be one of the most favorable selling points is the price. As the OUKITEL K3 can currently be pre-ordered for as low as $139.99.