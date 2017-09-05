Video: Blackview S8 To Feature Four Cameras, Thin Bezels

The Blackview S8 is the company’s upcoming, ‘bezel-less’ smartphone, which will be announced in the near future. The company just revealed some info regarding this phone, however, and in addition to that, Blackview also published a video to go along with its announcement. Now, the Blackview S8 will resemble the Galaxy S8, based on the company’s video, and on top of that, it will ship with four cameras, two front-facing ones and two on the back.

Blackview claims that this will be the world’s first ‘bezel-less’ phone to ship with four cameras, and it will also come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio. Blackview also says that the phone will be really thin, and compact, while it will also be quite affordable, though the company did not reveal its price point just yet. Now, if you take a look at the provided video, you’ll be able to see the company’s teaser video for this handset. This video essentially shows the evolution of phones, from cellphones with huge bezels, to smartphones with rather chunky bezels, to the Blackview S8 which will come with a high screen-to-body ratio. In this video you can also check out the render of the Blackview S8, though this is more of a teaser render than anything else. It seems like the Blackview S8 will be made out of metal and glass, and it will sport on-screen buttons, based on what we’re seeing here.

Having said that, the company did not reveal when will the Blackview S8 reach the market, but based on what we know thus far, it will launch in the near future. The Blackview S8 will join a number of other Chinese smartphones which are releasing ‘bezel-less’ phones which come with a display ratio of 18:9. The Elephone S8 is already available for purchase, same goes for the Bluboo S1, for example. The HOMTOM S8 is yet another smartphone which is inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy S8 flagship, and that handset is also available for purchase as we speak. That is more or less it, stay tuned for more info from the company, as we’ll get more details in the coming days / weeks, for sure.