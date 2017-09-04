Video: Big Battery OUKITEL K3 Features 9V/2A Fast Charging

The OUKITEL K3 is the company’s big battery handset which can be fully charged in 2 hours and 50 minutes, and the company has decided to prove that by capturing this charging process in a video. If you take a look at the embedded video down below, you’ll be able to see the OUKITEL K3 next to the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and OUKITEL decided to charge both of these phones at the same time in order to prove that the OUKITEL K3 can charge really fast.

Before you fire up the provided video, do keep in mind that the OUKITEL K3’s battery size is twice the size of the battery included in the Xperia XZ Premium. The OUKITEL K3 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, while the Xperia XZ Premium features a 3,000mAh unit, and it takes both phones around 2 hours and 50 minutes to charge up fully, from 0 to 100 percent. Now, if you decide to purchase the OUKITEL K3, you will get a 9V/2A quick charger with the device, which you’ll need in order to utilize the phone’s quick charging feature. Now, the OUKITEL K3 is inferior to the Xperia XZ Premium when it comes to specs, but it is also quite a bit more expensive than the OUKITEL K3, the Xperia XZ Premium sells for $625.99, says OUKITEL, while the OUKITEL K3 can be pre-ordered for $139.99 at the moment, while it will cost $179.99 once it becomes available for purchase.

The OUKITEL K3 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This handset also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of this phone, and MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and the device also offers 4G LTE connectivity. This handset also comes with two front-facing capacitive keys, and the phone features a rather boxy design with sharp corners. If you’d like to know more about the Oukitel K3 handset, and maybe even pre-order one, follow the source link down below, which will take you to the company’s official website.