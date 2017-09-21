Vernee MIX 2 Will Sport An 18:9 Aspect Ratio, Thin Bezels

The trend of ‘bezel-less’ smartphones is in full motion, and a number of China-based smartphone manufacturers have already teased / announced / released their offerings (Bluboo, Ulefone, OUKITEL, and so on), and it’s time for Vernee to do the same. The Vernee MIX 2 has just surfaced, and much like a number of other ‘Mix’ devices phones out there, this one is also inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, which is easily noticeable, not only based on its name, but also its design.

If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see this phone in the flesh, as both its renders and real life images surfaced. Do keep in mind that these are Vernee’s official images of the device, as the phone is already listed on the company’s website. Vernee will provide consumers a chance to get this phone for $99.99, though its price point will be higher than that, we’ll talk more about that later on in this article. The Vernee MIX 2 will sport a ‘chin’ below its display, just like the Mi MIX and Mi MIX 2, and it will basically have no bezels on the sides or above its display. The device will sport a 6-inch fullHD display, says the company, though this display will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio. Two cameras will be included on the back of the Vernee MIX 2, and the phone will be made out of metal and glass. A fingerprint scanner will also be included on the back of this phone, and the same can be said for an LED flash.

The company published a promo video for this phone about a week ago as well, and you can check it out down below. This video shows off the design of the Vernee MIX 2, just like the images we’ve included in the gallery down below. The company did not yet say when will this smartphone be available for purchase, but you can head over to the company’s website now and register to get info as it gets announced. Now, if you’d like to get a chance to buy this phone for $99.99 (limited to 100 units), you’ll need to follow some guidelines that Vernee laid out on its official website, and you need to do it before October 15. In any case, if you’d like to get more info regarding all that, follow the source link down below.