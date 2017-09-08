Vernee M5 Is Now Up For Pre-Order, It Costs $119.99 W/Coupon

The Vernee M5 is now available for pre-order from GearBest, and if you’re interested, you should know that the phone is priced at $129.99, but you can get it for $119.99 if you utilize the coupon code which is listed below this article. It’s worth noting that pre-order will be available until September 29, after which the company will start shipping the Vernee M5 to consumers who pre-ordered it. The Vernee M5 is the company’s new budget smartphone which comes in Black and Blue color variants, both of which are available for pre-order as we speak.

Having said that, the Vernee M5 is a metal-clad smartphone which sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.1 seconds, says the company), and comes with a single main camera. The Vernee M5 is a compact smartphone, it sports a 5.2-inch 1080 x 720 display which is covered by a 2.5D curved glass sheet, while the phone also comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). This device actually has no physical buttons on the front, all of its physical keys are located on the right, volume up, volume down and power / lock keys. A SIM card tray is placed on the left, and the device also offers an LED flash on the back. Speaking of its back side, the Vernee sports a 13-megapixel main shooter, and the device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Mali-T860 GPU for graphics processing. An 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the front side of this handset, and the phone also comes with a 3,300mAh battery, which is not removable. Vernee claims that this battery can keep your phone running for 240 hours on standby, and play videos for 13 hours.

Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Vernee M5, and you’re getting the whole Google services package here, of course. 4G LTE with VoLTE is included in this package as well, and so is Bluetooth 4.0. The Vernee M5 measures 147 x 72.6 x 6.9mm, while it weighs 144 grams. Now, if you’d like to know more about this phone, Vernee actually released a video on YouTube which will present the Vernee M5 to you in a really nice fashion, while you’ll also learn more about its best features.

Pre-Order The Vernee M5

COUPON CODE: GBM5