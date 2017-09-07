Verizon Updates Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Play To August Patch

Verizon is now rolling out a new update, that will install the August 2017 Android security patch, to the Moto Z Play Droid Edition and the Moto Z2 Play. Aside from the latest security patch, there are no additional features included in the latest software upgrade, nor does it include software bug fixes and performance improvements. Once the new updates are installed, the owner may identify the new software build, through the version numbers NDSS26.118-23-4 for the Moto Z2 Play, and NDNS26.118-23-1 for the Moto Z Play Droid Edition, which may be seen in the “About Phone” section of the device settings.

These updates are now rolling automatically, and it may take several days until the all devices receive the software package. A notification will appear, once the upgrade arrives, and the user may tap the ” Yes, I’m in” option, to start downloading the installation file. For those who want to update their devices manually, device owners may proceed to the handset’s settings, and tap the “System Updates” option, in the “About Phone” section. Another option, especially for those who lack a decent wireless internet connection, is to connect the handset to a PC using a USB cable, and install the update through Verizon’s Software Upgrade/Repair Assistant tool. While the risk of bricking a handset might be lower when installing a security patch, it is still advisable for the user to backup important data stored in the smartphone. In addition, the device should have enough battery charge to last the entire procedure, and sufficient free storage to temporarily store the software package.

The Moto Z Play Droid Edition sports a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal flash storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card. The rear camera of the handset has a 16-megapixel sensor, while the front-facing camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor. To keep the device powered on, a 3,500mAh battery is included with the Moto Z Play Droid Edition. On the other hand, the Moto Z2 Play includes a higher-clocked CPU, a lower resolution 12-megapixel rear camera sensor, and a smaller 3,000mAh battery, compared to its predecessor. The newer handset also adds a variant, that expands the RAM capacity to 4GB, while also increasing the size of internal flash storage to 64GB.