Verizon LG V30 Officially Announced, Launching On October 5

The powerful LG V30 is ready to hit all major wireless carriers in the United States and Verizon Wireless will start offering the device on October 5. The smartphone has already made its debut in South Korea and it’s now reaching the U.S., with other markets slated to get it soon as well. The LG V30 is considered one of the best Android smartphones launched this year, but its advanced specs and features also warrant a price to match. Not all carriers have revealed pricing details yet, but the handset won’t be cheap. Verizon says it will offer more information about pricing closer to launch.

The LG V30 is the company’s latest flagship and the third smartphone in the LG V series, boasting high-end specs and features all around. The handset features a 6-inch OLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio, without compromising its sleek form factor. The large screen-to-body ratio allows for what LG refers to a “Full Vision” display, with plenty of screen real estate. Under the hood, the LG V30 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The smartphone further comes with dual rear cameras (one of which has a wide-angle lens), advanced camera controls, and a glass lens that lets more light get through the image sensor, which should translate to brighter, less noisy images. The dual rear-camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens camera, while a 5-megapixel front sensor will handle selfies.

Other highlight features of the LG V30 include IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, wireless charging, and hi-fi DAC, which promises a top-notch audio experience. The Verizon LG V30 will be able to tap the carrier’s Gigabit Class LTE service set to launch later this year, and Verizon recommends its Beyond Unlimited plans to take full advantage of the smartphone. No pricing details are available yet, but T-Mobile revealed that it will charge $800 for the LG V30 and other carriers, including Verizon, are expected to stick to the same price range. As mentioned above, Verizon says it will offer more pricing and accessory information soon, but subscribers of the carrier can probably expect it to be close to T-Mobile’s cost.