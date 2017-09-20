US Moto X4 Will Be One Of The First To Receive Android P Update

The US version of the Moto X4 will be one of the first devices to receive its update to Android P. While Android P is still sometime away (considering Android 8.0 Oreo has only just launched), Google today confirmed the Moto X4 will be one of the first phones in line to receive the update when it does become available. That is, while also confirming that en route to Android P, the Moto X4 will receive its update to Android Oreo before the end of this year.

The reason behind the Moto X4 already getting an Android P confirmation is that Google today announced the arrival of the Moto X4 as the first Android One device to become available in the US. Something which Google is keen to point out means the Moto X4 is one of the select few devices that runs a pure version of Android and will receive timely updates. Which at the present time is being defined as Oreo soon enough, and P as and when it becomes available. The arrival of Android One in the US is something that has routinely been rumored on of late, with reports dating back as far as January of this year confirming the arrival of a US Android One device before the end of this year. Adding to the growing literature since then other reports did come through in April looking to not only confirm the upcoming arrival of Android One in the US, but also suggesting its arrival would come by way of Google’s Project Fi. While it may have taken up until the latter part of September for any official confirmation to come through, it has now and on both points. Android One has officially arrived in the US, the Moto X4 is the first device to officially come running on Android One, and it is currently only available as part of Project Fi.

For those looking to own the first US Android One device, Google has announced that pre-orders for the Moto X4 through Project Fi are live starting from today. The phone itself is priced at $399 although previous Nexus device owners can save a little more by trading in their old devices for a discount off the new one. As for color options, the Android One Moto X4 is now available to pre-order in either Super Black or Sterling Blue, through the link below.