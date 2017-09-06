Urban Armor Gear Launches Plasma Series Case For The LG V30

Urban Armor Gear has officially launched the Plasma series case for the LG V30, giving LG V30 owners a slim yet still rugged way to protect their new smartphone without having to add bulk or make a compromise on style. The Plasma case for the LG V30 will come in two colors, Ice and Ash, and will cost consumers $39.99 and is available at UAG’s website. The case is currently available to purchase but it’s not shipping yet. According to the UAG buy page for the LG V30 Plasma case the item will ship out to buyers in a week, so while you can already buy it the case likely won’t show up on doorsteps until after the next seven days, considering it will ship out within a week and then it will still have to travel to the destination.

The Plasma series cases from UAG are not the company’s slimmest, but they are slimmer than its Monarch series cases like the ones launched for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Plasma will bring 360-degrees of military grade protection to the LG V30 so owners won’t have to worry so much about dropping it. It has an armor shell and an impact-resistant soft core, with impact-resistant material covering each of the four corners of the device as well.

It’s also designed with a grippy material on the sides to make it easier to hold which should mean less of a chance of dropping it in the first place, but should the inevitable happen, the phone will be protected. The device also offers scratch-resistant skid pads and UAG designed cutouts for the fingerprint sensor on the back, the charging port, and the camera and sensors on the back. It’s also compatible with wireless charging so you won’t have to take the case off if this is how you plan to charge your LG V30. Right now this is the only case that Urban Armor Gear offers for LG’s latest smartphone, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t end up launching cases from the different series’ that are available for other devices. That said it also wasn’t mentioned whether or not LG V30 cases would extend beyond the Plasma series, so if you’re a fan of UAG’s cases, and you’re planning on getting the V30, then you may want to consider picking this one up.