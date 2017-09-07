Urban Armor Gear Intros Universal Exoskeleton Tablet Case

Urban Armor Gear, otherwise known as UAG, has announced the launch of a new protective case for tablets. What makes this case a little different to other tablet cases, it that this is a case which can be adjusted to accommodate different sized tablets. A feature available due to the tablet’s inclusion of an exoskeleton armor frame. As a result, the case can literally be put on one tablet, taken off, have its size adjusted, and fitted to a different tablet.

Compared to standard tablets, the UAG Exoskeleton case does not completely cover the entirety of the tablet. For example, tablets do not slot fully into this case. Instead, the UAG Exoskeleton frame attaches to the central part of the back case with its four corners extending out until they can be clipped around the four corners of the tablet. This design means that the width of the case can be adjusted in exactly the same way that the height can. Resulting in an ability to accommodate an even wider range of tablets. In addition, and in spite of this design not completely encasing the tablet, this is designed to be an ultra-rugged case. One which is MIL-SPEC Drop tested and one which will provide 360-degree protection. As due to its design, the corners of the case stop an attached tablet from directly encountering an impact when dropped. This goes for the sides, back, as well as the actual display. Adding to its general level of protection, is the included impact resistant rubber which looks to absorb any impact while distributing the force away from the actual tablet.

According to the announcement, the UAG Exoskeleton case is going to be available in two different models. One which primarily accounts for tablets sized between 7 and 8-inches, and one which accounts for larger tablets, sized between 9 and 10-inches. So as an example, with the larger case UAG notes that it can fit tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab E (which measures in at 9.6-inches) or the Galaxy Tab S3 (9.7-inches), as well as it can the Samsung Galaxy Tab A or the Acer Iconia One 10 – which both measure in at 10.1-inches. While the announcement details the release of two models catering to the two different tablet-sized groups, at present it seems only the larger 9 to 10-inch model is currently available to buy. Priced at $49.95.