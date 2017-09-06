UMIDIGI S2 & S2 Pro Are Now Official With A 5,100mAh Battery

UMIDIGI has just released all the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro spec-related info, as the two phones have been officially announced. Having said that, it’s worth noting that the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro sports different processors and different amount of RAM, but everything else is identical. The UMIDIGI S2 comes with 4GB of RAM and the Helio P20 SoC, while the ‘Pro’ model sports 6GB of RAM and Helio P25 chip. Every other spec detail is identical between these two phones, and before we begin talking about spec details, let’s just say that the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro are the company’s new flagship smartphones, which are made out of metal and glass, and they sport really thin bezels all around.

The UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro sport a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) In-Cell display which is manufactured by Sharp, and as you can see, this display offers an 18:9 aspect ratio. On top of that display, you’re getting Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 protection, and a 2.5D curved glass. MediaTek’s Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the UMIDIGI S2, and it is clocked at 2.3GHz. The Helio P25 is also a 64-bit octa-core processor, and it’s very similar to the Helio P20, but it is running at 2.6GHz, and it is fueling the UMIDIGI S2 Pro handset. The Mali-T880 MP2 GPU is here for graphics processing (for both smartphones), and it is running at 900MHz. Now, the UMIDIGI S2 comes with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, while the UMIDIGI S2 Pro features 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is definitely worth noting. Both of these phones are made out of metal, and both of them come with a 5,100mAh non-removable battery (supports fast charging, Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0) which you’ll be able to recharge using a Type-C USB port which is placed on the bottom of the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro smartphones.

Both of these phones sport a dual camera setup on the back, 13-megapixel (Sony’s IMX258 sensor) and 5-megapixel snappers are included here, while a 5-megapixel shooter is placed on the front side of the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro. The UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro are Dual SIM smartphones (2 x nano SIM), though you can use one of those SIM card slots in order to expand internal storage of the device. The UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro measure 158.1 x 74.6 x 8.8mm, while they weigh 186 grams. These two phones come in Black and Red color variants, and it will become available for pre-order starting on September 18 at 12PM (local time). It’s also worth noting that you can pre-register for the sale on UMIDIGI’s website, and the company is offering a $50 discount for those of you who do that. The phone will cost $299.99, but with the aforementioned discount, you’ll be able to get it for $229.99.