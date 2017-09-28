UMIDIGI S2 Pro Will Become Available Next Month For $299.99

The UMIDIGI S2 was made available for pre-order on GearBest quite recently, and UMIDIGI just confirmed the UMIDIGI S2 Pro’s final spec sheet. The company has just officially confirmed that the UMIDIGI S2 Pro will sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while it will be fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor. The device will sport a fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and ship with a 5,100mAh non-removable battery, while Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone. The company also confirmed that you’ll be able to charge the phone’s battery quickly using Quick Charge PE+2.0, and UMIDIGI also mentioned that a dual camera setup will be included on the back as well.

Now, on top of all that, the company said that the rest of the phone’s spec sheet will be identical to what UMIDIGI included in its sibling, the UMIDIGI S2. That essentially means that we’re looking at a 6-inch display here, and that you’ll get 13 and 5-megapixel shooters on the back of this smartphone. A 5-megapixel camera will be included on the front side of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, and a dual SIM setup will also be included in this package, while the same can be said for Bluetooth 4.0. A rear-facing fingerprint scanner will be a part of this offering as well, and the UMIDIGI S2 Pro will look identical to the UMIDIGI S2, as you can see in the provided images, which means it will be made out of metal.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro, much like the UMIDIGI S2, is inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S8, and that is quite obvious when you take a look at the front side of this smartphone, not only because of its design, but because of its on-screen buttons as well. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro does not sport regular on-screen buttons that the stock Android 7.0 Nougat brings forth, it comes with differently-designed buttons which match the ones included on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8. On top of everything, UMIDIGI today confirmed that the UMIDIGI S2 Pro will cost $299, and that it will be available for pre-order starting in mid-to-end October. Global subscriptions for the sale of this smartphone are now open (via the link down below), and the company also said that it will offer a considerable discount to those who decide to subscribe.

