UMIDIGI S2 Pro Pre-Orders Start On September 18

Pre-orders for the UMIDIGI S2 Pro will start on September 18, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced earlier this week, noting how its latest offering comes in the form of the first full-screen device in the world which can last two days on a single charge. The handset is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with quick charging support over a USB Type-C port, with the phablet itself having a 5.99-inch screen with a resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels, which amounts to an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. This particular image format has already been adopted by a number of major OEMs over the course of this year and is expected to maintain its momentum for the foreseeable future, with UMIDIGI being the latest company to follow the newest design trend in the smartphone industry. The Sharp-made display panel found on the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 and should be completely resistant to scratches, with the phone having a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90 percent, the company said.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is powered by the Helio P25 (MT6757CD), a MediaTek-made 64-bit system-on-chip (SoC) which was commercialized earlier this year, boasting eight Cortex A53 cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 2.6GHz and featuring the Mali-T880 GPU. The device is also backed by 6GB of LPDDR4 dual-channel RAM, thus making the most of its SoC’s RAM support and allowing for an optimal user experience, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer claims. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro also boasts an all-metal unibody design and will be available in two main color options – black and red. The OEM is also working on a limited edition Mercury Silver variant, as well as the “EUROPA” version meant specifically for consumers on the Old Continent, with the firm revealing that this model will be designed to commemorate its many years of commercial presence in Europe.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro boasts a dual camera setup comprised of two Sony-made IMX258 sensors, a couple of 13-megapixel modules capable of generating wide-angle shots and natural depth of field effects, the company says. The device is also said to boast advanced autofocusing capabilities, with its software supposedly being capable of finding the perfect focus at every zoom level captured by the f/2.0 lens which is also advertised as being capable of quality performance in low-light conditions. The default Camera app shipping with the UMIDIGI S2 Pro comes with a number of shooting modes like Beautification, the OEM revealed, adding that the phone itself comes with 64GB of internal flash memory.

Consumers interested in placing an advanced order on the UMIDIGI S2 Pro and thus participating in its global pre-sale will receive a $50 discount on the phone, in addition to being enrolled in an international giveaway which will provide them with a chance to win one unit free of charge, the Chinese firm said. Refer to the banner below to find out more details about that contest and the general availability of UMIDIGI’s latest Android-powered flagship(s) whose price tag has yet to be announced.