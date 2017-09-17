UMIDIGI S2 Goes Up For Pre-Order With A $50 Discount

The UMIDIGI S2 is now available for pre-order over at GearBest, following its announcement which occurred earlier this month. As part of the device’s initial sale (pre-order period), the company and GearBest are offering a $50 discount to consumers. This handset is currently priced at $179.99, while it usually costs $239.99, which means that you’re getting a 27 percent discount here. Having said that, the UMIDIGI S2 and its UMIDIGI S2 Pro sibling are the company’s all-new offerings for the smartphone market, and the UMIDIGI S2 that just went on sale is quite an interesting smartphone, as it comes with compelling specs and an affordable price point, read on.

The UMIDIGI S2 is clearly inspired by the Galaxy S8, and it sports really thin bezels all around, while the corners of its display are curved. This phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and its fingerprint scanner is placed below those two cameras. An LED flash can also be found on the back of this phone, and all of its physical keys are placed on the right. This smartphone sports a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display (18:9 aspect ratio), while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core processor, which is actually MediaTek’s mid-range processor. 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters can be found on the back of the UMIDIGI S2, and a single 5-megapixel snapper is included on the front side of this smartphone. A 5,100mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and it should provide you with more than enough juice to keep you going through your day, maybe even two, having in mind this phone comes with an HD+ display, and the Helio P20 SoC.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the UMIDIGI S2, the phone offers support for 4G LTE connectivity. This phone comes with Bluetooth 4.0, and it sports two nano SIM card slots on the inside. Now, GearBest says that the device will ship your way between October 8 and October 13 if you decide to pre-order it now, and this is a limited time offer, we’re not sure until when you’ll be able to get a $50 discount, so hurry up if you’re interested.

Pre-order the UMIDIGI S2