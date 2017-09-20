UMIDIGI S2 Features A 5,100mAh Battery And A Metal Build

UMIDIGI had introduced the UMIDIGI S2 handset quite recently, and now the company is promoting this handset by listing five of its best features. Before we get into it, though, it’s worth noting that the UMIDIGI S2 is a metal-clad smartphone which is clearly inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S8. Having said that, the first and second feature that the company is emphasizing, are the phone’s display aspect ratio and its display in general. The UMIDIGI S2 sports a 6-inch display HD+ display, though the company emphasizes that the device is not huge because of it, as it fits into a body of most phones with 5.5-inch displays, and an 18:9 aspect ratio is definitely the reason for that, in addition to phone’s rather thin bezels.

The phone’s build is also something that UMIDIGI wanted to emphasize, as the phone is made out of metal, and the company claims that it paid a lot of attention to detail while this phone was being designed. The phone fits in the hand quite nicely, and UMIDIGI says that it did its best to make it a bit unique. The UMIDIGI S2 also comes with a really large battery on the inside, the company packed in a 5,100mAh battery inside of this phone, and the company claims that 80 percent of its consumers who voted in the company’s poll said that the battery life is extremely important, over some other aspects that were listed. UMIDIGI claims that you won’t need to recharge the UMIDIGI S2 halfway through the day thanks to its 5,100mAh battery unit, which is something that cannot be said for quite a few phones out there. Now, UMIDIGI also wants you to know that the UMIDIGI is currently up for pre-order, and that it is discounted while the pre-order period is ongoing. You can get the UMIDIGI S2 for $199.99 over at GearBest (link is included down below), as the first 3,000 units are discounted by $50, says UMIDIGI.

The UMIDIGI S2 comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while a dual camera setup is also included here. The UMIDIGI S2 sports a 6-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is fueled by the Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC by MediaTek, while Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the phone. 13 and 5-megapixel shooters are included on the back of this phone, and you’re also getting two SIM card slots here.

Pre-order the UMIDIGI S2