Ulefone Working On Power Max Phone With 13,000 mAh Battery

It seems Ulefone is working on a new smartphone and one which looks set to pack a battery capacity great enough to easily get users through one, two, and maybe even more days before needing a recharge. The phone in question is the Ulefone Power Max and according to the information coming through, the Ulefone Power Max will be equipped with a 13,000 mAh battery.

Ulefone is already known for big battery smartphones and has a range of options which come equipped with a 6,050 mAh battery capacity. However, even by Ulefone standards the Power Max looks set to be an impressive smartphone on the battery front with this capacity more than double that of its already big battery-touting smartphones. In fact, if the Power Max does come to market as expected then this is likely to be one of the biggest batteries found on a smartphone, if not the biggest. It is also understood that the Power Max will not be the only battery-focused smartphone to come through from Ulefone in the next few months as the company is also preparing to release the Ulefone Power 3. As the name suggests. The Power 3 will be the next in line offering from the company’s Power series and as a result will continue the Power trend by coming equipped with a 6,050 mAh battery. Thereby these phones will add to Ulefone line of battery-focused smartphones and offer consumers the option on how much power they want by opting for either a 6,050 or 13,000 mAh capacity. According to the information, although the two are expected to arrive before the end of this year, and both as part of the Power series, they will arrive separately. Although it is still unclear which will arrive first.

For those in need of a big battery smartphone before these options arrive, Ulefone is making available its current Ulefone Power 2 at a lower price for a limited time for customers in the UK and in Spain. Those in the UK can save £10 by using coupon code 2IE7CXJM when buying through Amazon UK while buyers in Spain can also save €10 by using coupon code UER9AYYP when buying through Amazon Spain. Both of these offers are set to remain active until October 15. Those more interested in staying informed on the Ulefone Power 3 and Power Max, stay tuned to the Ulefone official website