Ulefone T1 Gets Disassembled And Reassembled In A Video

Ulefone had introduced the Ulefone T1 handset back in July this year, and the company has just released a video guide as to how to disassemble and reassemble this smartphone. The video is embedded down below, and it lasts over six minutes. If you own this smartphone, and you’re looking to fix it up yourself, or people over at the repair shop are having issues, this can be quite handy. Having said that, let’s check out the process, shall we.

First and foremost, you need to power off the phone, and remove its SIM card tray. Then you’ll need to remove the back cover of this smartphone, and you’ll need a screwdriver in order to do that, as you’ll need to remove two screws which are placed at the bottom of the device. After that, all you need to do is snap it open, and you’ll get access to the internals. The first thing you need to do from this point on, is to remove any visible screws on the back of the phone, and remove metal plates which are holding the internals in place. In order to remove the battery, you’ll need to be careful to remove the tape that holds it in place, and also disconnect it from the mainboard. Be careful not to cut any cords while you’re pulling components out, of course, as that is not something you can easily fix. That being said, the whole tutorial is available in the provided video, and it will also guide you through the process of reassembling the phone, in case you don’t know how to do that on your own.

The Ulefone T1 actually sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The device is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with a 3,680mAh battery. There are two cameras on the back of the Ulefone T1, 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters, while a single 13-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of this smartphone. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Ulefone T1, and this phone supports 25 4G LTE bands. The device is currently priced at $200 at AliExpress, in case you’re interested in getting one.

