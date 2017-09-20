Ulefone MIX Will Sport A 90.2 Percent Screen-To-Body Ratio

Ulefone has been teasing the Ulefone MIX handset for a while now, and the company has just released some more images of its upcoming smartphone, along with more details regarding its design. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the Ulefone MIX is inspired by one of Xiaomi’s handsets, the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was announced in the meantime, but the development of the Ulefone MIX began before Xiaomi introduced the second-gen Mi MIX handset.

In any case, the Ulefone MIX sports a screen-to-body ratio of 90.2 percent, says Ulefone, and the company also says that the phone will not sport almost any bezels on the sides of the display, or above it, but a ‘chin’ will be present below the display. Speaking of which, the phone’s fingerprint scanner will be included below the display, though Ulefone says that it could remove that fingerprint scanner and make an even better-looking smartphone with a higher screen-to-body ratio, but Ulefone says that consumers prefer to have a fingerprint scanner on the front, which is why the company included it there. Ulefone says that the earpiece is placed above the display, but the light sensor and a front-facing camera have been moved below the display. Ulefone also says that the phone utilizes a custom-made selfie snapper, it is actually 50 percent smaller than a regular selfie camera. The proximity sensor is not included here, but Ulefone says that the fact it’s not there, will not affect your usage of this phone, as the company did its best to make up for that in the software department.

The Ulefone MIX will sport an On-Cell display, which is quite thin, says Ulefone, and the company also claims that this display provides really good color reproduction and has a great touch response speed as well. Ulefone says that this phone will launch at the end of this month, and will be available for pre-order in early October, while it will also ship with a dual camera setup on its back, as you can see in one of the provided images. This handset will also be quite affordable it seems, as the company claims that its price will surprise you.