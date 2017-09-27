Ulefone Is Giving Away Three ‘MIX’ Handsets And $30 Coupons

The Ulefone MIX is right around the corner, and the company has just launched a new contest which is focused on its upcoming smartphone. Ulefone is calling this contest the ‘Ulefone MIX Warm-Up Event’, it starts today, and it will last until October 11. Having said that, if you follow the source link down below, you’ll be able to participate in this contest, and win one of the three Ulefone MIX smartphones that the company is giving away. That’s not all, though, Ulefone is also giving away a bunch of $30 coupons, and a special interactive activity is also available, read on if you’d like to find out more.

Now, in order to participate in the Ulefone MIX giveaway, you need to choose your favorite feature of the device, give Ulefone your email address, and you’ll be eligible to participate in the draw. Now, you can increase your chances of winning the Ulefone MIX by sharing Ulefone’s contest on Facebook or Twitter. Now, the first 3,000 people who subscribe on Ulefone’s official website today, will receive a $30 coupon we’ve mentioned earlier. Now, we still don’t have any specific info on the special activity that is being planned by Ulefone, so stay tuned to the company’s website for more info. That being said, the Ulefone MIX is the company’s new smartphone which is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, obviously. This smartphone is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with a noticeable ‘chin’ below the display, where the phone’s fingerprint scanner / home key and its front-facing camera are placed. The phone, however, has barely any bezel on the sides and above the display.

The Ulefone MIX comes with a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. 13 and 5-megapixel snappers are included on the back of this smartphone, while an 8-megapixel shooter lies on the front side of the phone. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Ulefone MIX, and the device offers Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity as well. 4G LTE is also available here, while the phone includes two SIM card slots (nano and micro SIM).

