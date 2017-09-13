UK’s Carphone Warehouse Starts Selling The Nokia 8 For £500

UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse has started selling the Nokia 8 for £500. Silver and Blue color options are available on the retailer’s website and the buyer also has the choice to bundle the phone with a SIM card and data plan from carriers EE, O2, and Vodafone. For those who want to purchase the phone with a carrier contract, the Nokia 8 is available for an upfront cost of £9.99 and 24 monthly payments of £34.00. The retailer is also offering free shipping for those who purchased the handset from their website, and each package shipped will contain the smartphone, charger, headphones, USB cable, SIM card removal tool, and a Quick Start Guide.

The Nokia 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, the flagship offering from Qualcomm. The SoC is equipped with eight Kryo 280 CPUs, which are grouped into two quad-core clusters with the performance cluster clocked at 2.45GHz and the efficiency group with a maximum frequency of 1.9GHz, and the Adreno 540 GPU. The handset also sports a 5.3-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen against scratches and drops The device also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded by a microSD card. The rear camera, on the other hand, is comprised of two 13-megapixel camera sensors, equipped with Carl Zeiss optics to improve the image quality obtained by the smartphone. One of the two sensors is capable of capturing color photographs, while the other camera only records monochrome image data. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is also equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor, and it could be used together with the dual rear sensors in a Dual Sight mode dubbed as bothie.

The handset also sports 360-degree OZO sound recording, a licensed technology from Nokia that claims to provide the highest quality spatial audio through the use of multiple microphones. To keep the lights on, the handset contains a 3,090mAh battery, while the support for Quick Charge 3.0 allows for faster top-ups of the handset. The device runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with HMD Global applying only minor visual modifications to the operating system. This allows the manufacturer to release security updates much faster compared to the competition. Earlier this month, the manufacturer has already started selling the device in Australia and Germany, while it is likely that the device will launch into more markets soon.