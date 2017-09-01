UB+ Announces Eupho E360 Spherical Speaker At IFA 2017

UB+ is introducing the latest member of its Eupho speaker lineup at this year’s IFA conference, the spherical E360. This speaker pairs a spherical design with a massive 6.5-inch full-range driver, and a 50 watt digital amplifier. The eye-catching and acoustically superior spherical design comes in red, black, white, cream, and pink to compliment any decor, but is small enough to conceal, if the user wishes to. Those that do want to display the Eupho E360 can place it on just about any flat surface, hang it by its removable strap, or use the included wooden stand.

The Eupho E360 speaker can have audio piped to it via Bluetooth, with compatibility for the aptX standard on board, or via 3.5mm and optical ports. Along with a port for charging the speaker, there’s also a USB port that allows the speaker to instead charge other devices. The built-in battery sits at 2,200mAh, and is touted to last through about ten hours of continuous playtime at a “moderate” volume. Aside from the design and sound profile, the Eupho E360 differentiates itself through its companion app, and how units can interact. Two units can be chained together for stereo sound, or even used in a special cinematic mode for pseudo-3D sound. The special companion app makes it easy to supply the speaker with sounds to play, and allows the use of an equalizer on the software end.

The Eupho E360 does not have a street date or set price just yet. Since the speaker is going to be at IFA for in-person demos, it’s likely ready for release or very close, which means it could become available after the show is over, or at the very least in the near future. Given the price of other UB+ high-end Bluetooth speakers, prospective buyers should expect one to set them back somewhere around a few hundred dollars. Thanks to the value-added functionality of having more than one on hand, however, they may end up being sold in sets on a discount. Those who want to see it in person and hear it cranked all the way up to 100 decibels can check it out at IFA, where it will be on display from September 1 to September 6.