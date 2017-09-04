Two UMIDIGI Crystal Variants Are Now Available For Pre-Order

The UMIDIGI Crystal is now available for pre-order, says the company. This handset actually comes in two variants, the more affordable model comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and MediaTek’s MT6737T SoC, while the more expensive variant ships with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and the MediaTek MT6750 processor. Both of those devices are now available for pre-order from both AliExpress and Banggood, for those of you who are interested.

Having said that, the 2GB RAM variant of the UMIDIGI Crystal can be pre-ordered for $109 from Banggood, and $110 from AliExpress, while the 4GB RAM variant costs $149.99 over at Banggood, while it is priced at $140.79 at AliExpress. The UMIDIGI Crystal is a rather interesting smartphone, it is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, which means that it comes with very thin bezels, especially above its display, and on its sides. This smartphone comes with a ‘chin’ below its display, and the phone’s front-facing camera is placed in the lower right corner of the device. This handset is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a dual camera setup on its back, and its fingerprint scanner is also placed there. Now, aside from the specs that we’ve already mentioned, this smartphone comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, and a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display.

13-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of the UMIDIGI Crystal, while a single 5-megapixel snapper can be found on the front side of this smartphone. Bluetooth 4.0 is also included in the UMIDIGI Crystal package, and this phone weighs 180 grams. The UMIDIGI Crystal measures 141.3 x 74.8 x 8.1mm, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It’s also worth noting that you can expand this phone’s internal storage by utilizing a microSD card, and UMIDIGI utilized one of Sharp’s panels in this handset. There are two two nano SIM card slots included in the UMIDIGI Crystal, one of which you can use in order to expand this phone’s internal storage, which means we’re looking at a hybrid dual SIM setup here. That is more or less it, if you’d like to pre-order either of the UMIDIGI Crystal variants, click one of the provided links down below.

